Twister strikes Nakhon Sawan, flood hits Lampang

Nakhon Sawan Governor Thanakom Chongchira and representatives of related agencies visited residents in Takhli district Friday and assessed the damage. The storm that hit the central province damaged 27 houses and brought down 89 utility poles, causing power outages in the districts of Takhli and Tak Fa and a nearby district in Chai Nat province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.