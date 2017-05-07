Traffickers abandon Myanmar migrants ...

Traffickers abandon Myanmar migrants in southern Thailand

BANGKOK: Thai police said they were hunting for suspected human smugglers who deserted 35 Myanmar nationals in southern Thailand, a key stop on a regional trafficking route. The 28 men and 7 women were found in Thailand's Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Friday without passports or proper visas, provincial police commander Wancha Akepornpich said.

