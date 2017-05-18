Thailand's chunky monkey on diet afte...

Thailand's chunky monkey on diet after gorging on junk food

A wild obese macaque, named "Uncle Fat" who was rescued from a Bangkok suburb, sits in a rehabilitation center in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 19, 2017. The morbidly obese wild monkey, who gorged himself on junk food and soda from tourists, has been rescued and placed on a strict diet.

Chicago, IL

