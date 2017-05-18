Thailand through to final, secure a s...

Thailand through to final, secure a spot in World Championship

In-form Thailand, strengthened by three national senior players including hard-hitting Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Pimpichaya Kokram, delighted a huge crowd of over 3,500 home spectators packing The Mall Nakhon Ratchasima's MCC Hall on Saturday when they brushed off Vietnam in comfortable straight sets 25-21 25-15 25-20 in the semi-finals of the SMM 2nd Asian Women's U23 Volleyball Championship.

