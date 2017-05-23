Thailand reassures foreigners followi...

Thailand reassures foreigners following Bangkok hospital attack

Read more: The Peninsula

A Thai military personnel uses a video camera to make a record of visitors at an entrance of the Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom BANGKOK: Thailand's foreign ministry on Tuesday reassured the international community that the country would increase security at sensitive locations a day after a bomb exploded at a hospital in the capital Bangkok wounding 24 people.

Chicago, IL

