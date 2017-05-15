Thailand Looks to Restore Economic Co...

Thailand Looks to Restore Economic Confidence Following Blast

The Thai government is looking at a range of policy steps, including stepped up security, to restore confidence in the economy of the southern border provinces in the wake of a recent insurgent attack on a super store. The explosion from a car bomb on May 9 parked outside the Big C super store left at least 60 people injured, but no fatalities thanks to prompt action by security guards to close access after a small decoy blast.

