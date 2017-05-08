Thailand, Japan conclude Bilateral Swap Arrangement
Veerathai Santiprabhob , governor of the Bank of Thailand, and Haruhiko Kuroda, governor of the Bank of Japan, at the signing agreement. The Bank of Thailand and the Bank of Japan have signed an agreement to govern the Bilateral Swap Arrangement , enabling both countries to exchange their currencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC