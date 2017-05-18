Thailand Foils Attempt To Smuggle Met...

Thailand Foils Attempt To Smuggle Methamphetamine Into Malaysia Via Sea Route

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, May 20 -- Thailand's Office of Narcotics Control Board has put a dampener on a drug syndicate's attempt to smuggle a large consignment of 'Yaba' methamphetamine pills into Malaysia, via sea route from southern Thailand, with the arrest of three drug couriers. Following the seizure of the 4.08 million pills which were hidden at a rubber plantation in the Satun province, ONCB officers picked up the suspects on Thursday in Trang, a two-hour drive from the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC