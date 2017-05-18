Thailand Foils Attempt To Smuggle Methamphetamine Into Malaysia Via Sea Route

By By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, May 20 -- Thailand's Office of Narcotics Control Board has put a dampener on a drug syndicate's attempt to smuggle a large consignment of 'Yaba' methamphetamine pills into Malaysia, via sea route from southern Thailand, with the arrest of three drug couriers. Following the seizure of the 4.08 million pills which were hidden at a rubber plantation in the Satun province, ONCB officers picked up the suspects on Thursday in Trang, a two-hour drive from the province.

