Thailand: Car bomb wounds 42 at supermarket in troubled south

A decades-old separatist insurgency in the largely ethnic Malay Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has killed more than 6,500 people since 2004, according to independent monitoring group Deep South Watch. The first car bomb in Pattani since August destroyed the front of a Big-C supermarket, scattering debris over a wide area and sending up a column of black smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.