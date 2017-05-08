Thailand bombing: Warning for Brit to...

Thailand bombing: Warning for Brit tourists after double blast

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

At least two bombs went off , including one involving a pickup truck, at the Big C supercentre in the Muang district injuring 42. The Foreign Office tweeted: "There have been explosions in Pattani; you should take care & follow the advice of the local authorities." A shopping centre in Thailand has seen to explosions - authorities are reporting on inside the supermarket, and another outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC