Thailand: Army Secretly Detains 14-Year-Old

Thai authorities should immediately end the incommunicado military detention of a 14-year-old boy and three others for allegedly "insulting the monarchy," Human Rights Watch said today. Abhisit Chailee, 14, has been detained since May 15, 2017 without any effective safeguards against abuse or mistreatment.

Chicago, IL

