Thai tourist stabbed after quarrel over 'sex services'

Thai tourist stabbed after quarrel over 'sex services'

GEORGE TOWN: A male tourist from Thailand was stabbed multiple times by a man who was allegedly unhappy with the charges imposed by the victim for unnatural sex services. Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 28-year-old victim from Phuket, who is on holiday here, had befriended the suspect, known as Tommy, via WeChat about two hours before they met.

Chicago, IL

