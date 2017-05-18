Thai 'monk' filmed watching PORN on a bus in Loei province
The young man in orange robes and sunglasses is seen resting his phone against the chair in front of him while he watches a man and woman who appear to be having sex. It was captured by student Wittawat Wonghajuk, 19, who had been travelling on the coach at 10am on Saturday morning in Loei province, northern Thailand .
