Thai Government Will Not Abandon Peac...

Thai Government Will Not Abandon Peace Process Despite Violence In Southern Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Mohd Haikal Isa & Tuwaedaniya Meringging BANGKOK, May 10 -- The Thai government strongly condemned yesterday's bombing incident at a busy supermarket in Pattani, southern Thailand but stated it will not abandon the current peace process with an umbrella body representing militant groups in the volatile province. The supermarket, which was packed with customers during the incident, was hit by two bombs at about 2.30pm local time, leaving 69 people including several children injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC