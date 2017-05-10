Thai Government Will Not Abandon Peace Process Despite Violence In Southern Thailand
By Mohd Haikal Isa & Tuwaedaniya Meringging BANGKOK, May 10 -- The Thai government strongly condemned yesterday's bombing incident at a busy supermarket in Pattani, southern Thailand but stated it will not abandon the current peace process with an umbrella body representing militant groups in the volatile province. The supermarket, which was packed with customers during the incident, was hit by two bombs at about 2.30pm local time, leaving 69 people including several children injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC