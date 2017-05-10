Thai Government Will Not Abandon Peace Process Despite Violence In Southern Thailand

By Mohd Haikal Isa & Tuwaedaniya Meringging BANGKOK, May 10 -- The Thai government strongly condemned yesterday's bombing incident at a busy supermarket in Pattani, southern Thailand but stated it will not abandon the current peace process with an umbrella body representing militant groups in the volatile province. The supermarket, which was packed with customers during the incident, was hit by two bombs at about 2.30pm local time, leaving 69 people including several children injured.

