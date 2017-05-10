Thai Army Official Says 10 Sought in Bombing That Hurt 60

Thai authorities are hunting for at least 10 suspected Muslim insurgents in connection with a car bombing this week that wounded 60 people, including children, outside a supermarket in the troubled far south of the predominantly Buddhist country. The attack Tuesday in Pattani destroyed the front of a Big-C supermarket, a discount store and food outlet, in what security analysts said was the biggest attack on a civilian target in months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.