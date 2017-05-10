Thai Army Official Says 10 Sought in Bombing That Hurt 60

Thai Army Official Says 10 Sought in ...

Thai authorities are hunting for at least 10 suspected Muslim insurgents in connection with a car bombing this week that wounded 60 people, including children, outside a supermarket in the troubled far south of the predominantly Buddhist country. The attack Tuesday in Pattani destroyed the front of a Big-C supermarket, a discount store and food outlet, in what security analysts said was the biggest attack on a civilian target in months.

