Teacher under fire for shaving student's head

22 hrs ago

A school teacher in Nakhon Sawan came under a barrage of criticism from netizens after posting photos online of a student he punished by shaving parts of the boy's head. The images, showing the schoolboy's ugly new hairstyle, were recently posted by Facebook user Worawut Sirithum, a teacher in Tha Tako district.

Chicago, IL

