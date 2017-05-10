Suspect in Pattani superstore bombing...

Suspect in Pattani superstore bombing arrested

A key suspect has been arrested in connection with the car bombing of a Big C superstore in Pattani's Muang district on Tuesday, and a massive manhunt is underway for eight others, local authorities said on Friday. Suhaimee Sama-ae was apprehended in tambon Koh Poh in Pattani's Nong Chik district on Thursday night.

