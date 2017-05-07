Son brutally stabs father to death fo...

Son brutally stabs father to death for forgetting fish sauce

Metro

Sakdin Duangphakhon, 36, first became angry when his father Ngor, 65, boiled the meat too slowly at their home in Buriram, Thailand. He confronted him, and then flew into a rage when his dad told him he had forgotten to add fish sauce.

Chicago, IL

