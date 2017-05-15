SMEs in 8 provinces to get Pracha Rath loans

THE DEPARTMENT of Industrial Promotion will extend loans initially totalling Bt20 billion from a Pracha Rath fund for SME development in eight provinces, starting with Songkhla on May 24. Eight provinces have been initially targeted for the programme. Besides Songkhla, they are Krabi, Chon Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani.

