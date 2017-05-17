Six arrested over sale of krathom leaves in Bangkok
Police raided a house in Bangkok's Bang Kapi district early Wednesday and arrested six men on charges of selling krathom leaves, which are used by some for recreational purposes and are banned in Thailand. The raid by Hua Mark police at 1.30am netted seven kilograms of krathom leaves in 130 plastic bags, a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition, eight mobile phones and a weighing scale from a house on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 24 in Hua Mark sub-district.
