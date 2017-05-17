Six arrested over sale of krathom lea...

Six arrested over sale of krathom leaves in Bangkok

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Police raided a house in Bangkok's Bang Kapi district early Wednesday and arrested six men on charges of selling krathom leaves, which are used by some for recreational purposes and are banned in Thailand. The raid by Hua Mark police at 1.30am netted seven kilograms of krathom leaves in 130 plastic bags, a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition, eight mobile phones and a weighing scale from a house on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 24 in Hua Mark sub-district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC