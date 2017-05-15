Sex slavery condemned

Sex slavery condemned

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, seen here in a recent promotion for a senior centre, is vowing to wipe out the practice of subordinates buying young women for superiors. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has launched a social support programme in a bid to ensure state agencies are not connected to the sex trade or human trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC