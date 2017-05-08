Sex-ring evidence 'getting lost'

7 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The National Anti-Corruption Commission is being hindered from receiving evidence relating to the sex-trafficking ring in Mae Hong Son that allegedly involves a number of state officials, the Federation of Assistant District Chiefs of Thailand said. Federation chairman Boonyarit Nipawanit said yesterday some evidence has "got lost" en route to the NACC and other state agencies, according to his examination of the case.

Chicago, IL

