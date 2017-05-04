Sex case turns political

Read more: Bangkok Post

Grisda Boonrach, the Ministry of Interior's permanent secretary, is strongly denying the involvement of the ministry's provincial governors in the Mae Hong Son sex-trafficking scandal. The Interior Ministry has insisted the man featured in photographs with two girls believed to be women trafficked into prostitution is not the former governor of Mae Hong Son.

Chicago, IL

