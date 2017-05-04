Sex case turns political
Grisda Boonrach, the Ministry of Interior's permanent secretary, is strongly denying the involvement of the ministry's provincial governors in the Mae Hong Son sex-trafficking scandal. The Interior Ministry has insisted the man featured in photographs with two girls believed to be women trafficked into prostitution is not the former governor of Mae Hong Son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC