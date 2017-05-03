Sex case gets tense
Five suspects charged in connection with the Mae Hong Son sex trafficking scandal appear at the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok for further questioning. The provincial court in Mae Hong Son on Wednesday denied a request seeking warrants for the arrest of six state officials for their alleged involvement in the province's sex-trafficking scandal.
