Setting aside human rights, Trump cou...

Setting aside human rights, Trump courts Asian leaders

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 21, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leave a joint news conference in Bangkok, Thailand. President Donald Trump is prioritizing strategic interests over human rights by inviting a pair of internationally criticized leaders from Southeast Asia, where the U.S. is vying with China for influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC