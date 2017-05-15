Rights abuses at sea

Rights abuses at sea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Foreign crew members who were working illegally on a fishing vessel were arrested by the Command Centre for Combatting Illegal Fishing while it was conducting a drill in Chon Buri last December, as shown in this file photo. The military government has been commended for cracking down on illegal fishing activities following a series of warnings by the European Union but is taking flak from NGOs for failing to seriously curb violations of workers' rights and poor working conditions on fishing trawlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC