Rights abuses at sea

Foreign crew members who were working illegally on a fishing vessel were arrested by the Command Centre for Combatting Illegal Fishing while it was conducting a drill in Chon Buri last December, as shown in this file photo. The military government has been commended for cracking down on illegal fishing activities following a series of warnings by the European Union but is taking flak from NGOs for failing to seriously curb violations of workers' rights and poor working conditions on fishing trawlers.

