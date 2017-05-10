Retired teacher kills himself in Thai...

Retired teacher kills himself in Thailand after Pound fall

Retired teacher, 74, 'kills himself in Thailand after fall in value of the Pound meant his pension was worth less and sparked arguments with his wife' Police in Thailand are trying to establish if a retired British teacher committed suicide because he was receiving lower pension payments. Police were told by the 74-year-old's Thai wife that he had been complaining about his British pension, leading officers to consider whether this could be the reason for his death.

