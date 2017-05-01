Rediscovering roots

22 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Our series celebrating Thon Buri's 250th anniversary continues with a look at Klong San, a traditional trading hub that has become a new hipster hangout On the Thon Buri side of Chao Phraya River, Klong San is an old school community, a trading district since the early Bangkok period. It was the home of one of Siam's most powerful clans, the Bunnag family, and is the birthplace of the Princess Mother of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Chicago, IL

