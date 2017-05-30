Prisoner who walked from unlocked pol...

Prisoner who walked from unlocked police jail arrested

Friday May 26 Read more: Bangkok Post

CCTV footage shows a man unlocking a cell door at Phon Thong police station on Saturday before two drug suspects escaped. One of the two prisoners who walked out of a police cell on Sunday after it was unlocked by a senior sergeant major who then walked away has been recaptured, but the other is still on the run.

