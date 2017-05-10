Prachuap Khiri Khan delivers new hous...

Prachuap Khiri Khan delivers new houses for flood victims

Provincial governor Thawee Narissirikul presided over the ceremony for the handing over of the new houses to replace those destroyed by flooding in Bang Sapan district, Tub Sakae district, and provincial seat area. Fifteen replacement houses were constructed in Bang Sapan district, two others in Tub Sakae district, and one in provincial seat area.

