Pot-bellied piglet pet raised in Thailand proves giant surprise

16 hrs ago

A young man who bought what he thought was a tiny pot-bellied piglet to raise as a pet received the surprise of his life when it just kept growing, and just eight months later he now has a 150kg black and white sow sharing his home. Junior became an instant hit with netizens after the story and photos were recently posted on the Facebook page "@Pigjuniorr.'

