Police chief owes us an explanation

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

While anyone who launched the bomb blasts targeting civilians at a Big C Supercenter in Pattani province that resulted in at least 61 injuries last Tuesday must be condemned, security officers have to be held responsible over what seemed to be their lax operations. National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda on Thursday said the police received a warning about the attack just one hour before.

Chicago, IL

