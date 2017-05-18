Phuket police yet to uncover reason for toilet fight involving foreigner

PHUKET: The motive behind an attack on a toilet attendant in Patong by a group of foreigners remains unclear as the victim has refused to a file a complaint. On May 3, a Facebook user offered a reward of Bt5,000 to anyone who could help him find the foreigner who allegedly refused to pay a Bt10 fee to use a toilet on Bangla Road.

