photoupdateWidespread city flooding, water slowly draining

A tuk-tuk driver pushes his stalled taxi through water on Lat Phrao Road following heavy rain in Bangkok from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Bangkok faced city-wide flooding following heavy rain late Wednesday and early Thursday with 23 stretches on major roads under water and Wang Thong Lang district the hardest hit.

