photoLess flooding, but more rain

Saturday May 27

Ratwinit Bangkaeo School in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, stays closed for another day on Friday as the surrounding vicinity of tambon Bang Kaeo remains flooded. There was less flooding in many provinces - including Bangkok - on Friday, but weather forecasters expect heavy rain to continue nationwide until the end of this month.



