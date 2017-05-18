photoB5m logs, timber seized from forestry official's wife

photoB5m logs, timber seized from for...

B5m logs, timber seized from forestry official's wife

A probe is being launched into the acquisition of 65 large logs and almost 1,000 processed wood planks, worth at least 5 million baht, seized from the wife of a senior forestry official in this central province. The investigation followed a raid on a small warehouse in Si Maha Phot district on Friday evening by a combined force of police and soldiers.

