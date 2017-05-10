Paralysed elderly woman found with so...

Paralysed elderly woman found with son's decomposing body

Read more: The Nation

An 84-year-old woman was found living alone in a house in Ubon Ratchathani province with the decomposing body of her 50-year-old son, who is believed to have died a week earlier. When no one answered the elderly woman's door, police broke into the two-storey town house in the Theprit housing estate in tambon Warinchamrab of Warinchamrab district and found the woman, Hia Kittiphaisit, barely breathing on a bed beside the front door.

