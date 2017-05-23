Open letter to His Excellency the French Ambassador

You must be wondering why this open letter in English, from an old French resident who has lived in Thailand since 1964, sent to The Nation newspaper but not directly to you at the French Embassy. I am sure you already know the answer: since I do not have the honour of being one of the privileged members of your entourage, I did not want this letter to be thrown in the wastebasket by one of your faithful secretaries before you even knew of its existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.