Old Khon Kaen railway station given n...

Old Khon Kaen railway station given new life

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The 84-year-old Tha Phra railway station in Khon Kaen is one of hundreds of old depots slated for demolition under the State Railway of Thailand's double-track development plan, but local authorities are proposing to move the historic structure and preserve it. KHON KAEN: An 84-year-old railway station in tambon Tha Phra has been saved from demolition, but it will be relocated and turned into a learning centre and tourism landmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC