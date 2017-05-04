Old Khon Kaen railway station given new life

The 84-year-old Tha Phra railway station in Khon Kaen is one of hundreds of old depots slated for demolition under the State Railway of Thailand's double-track development plan, but local authorities are proposing to move the historic structure and preserve it. KHON KAEN: An 84-year-old railway station in tambon Tha Phra has been saved from demolition, but it will be relocated and turned into a learning centre and tourism landmark.

