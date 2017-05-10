Official accused in sex ring 'may hav...

Official accused in sex ring 'may have claimed to be governor'

ONE of the five tambon administrators identified by victims in the Mae Hong Son forced prostitution ring as the persons allegedly bought sex services from them may also have drunkenly claimed to be the provincial governor, Provincial Police Region 5 deputy chief Pol Maj-General Panudech Boonreung said yesterday. This new information might help clear the name of Mae Hong Son ex-governor Suebsak Iamwichan who was accused of being a customer of the child-sex and was transferred to an inactive post pending the result of an investigation.

Chicago, IL

