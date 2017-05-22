Officers bust underage prostitution ring organised on Facebook

A complaint by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who was lured into prostitution in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district led to an operation by the Anti-Human Trafficking Division on Saturday to rescue the girl and three other underage girls, AHTD chief Pol Maj-General Kornchai Klayklueng told a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday. The 34-year-old mother, whose name was withheld, filed a complaint with the Pathum Thani-based Pavena Foundation for Women and Children on May 17, saying that her teenage daughter had ran away from home after being invited by a Facebook friend referred to as "Amara Bee" to enter the sex trade in Nakhon Ratchasima.

