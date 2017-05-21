Novice drowns at waterfall in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Novice Veerasak Pithak, 17, of Cha-uat district, of Wat Chaeng in Muang district, drowned at Wang Mai Pak waterfall in tambon Kamlon of Lan Saka district, said Pol Lt Col Boonnam Boon-ariyawat, chief investigator at Lan Saka. The incident was reported about 3pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.