No responsibility' in deliberate crash into car carrying husband, mistress

BANGKOK: An enraged wife who crashed her new Toyota Fortuner into a Mercedes carrying her husband and his mistress in Pathum Thani on Saturday has not taken any responsibility in regards to third-party victims who sustained injuries and property damage, two victims said on Monday. The unnamed wife crashed into the Mercedes-Benz carrying her husband and his mistress after pursuing them in Pathum Thani's Thanyaburi district on Saturday afternoon, damaging three other cars and injuring six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.