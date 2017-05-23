New sugar trading system from November
A grower loads harvested sugar cane onto a truck for delivery to a processing plant in Khon Kaen province.a Thailand, the world's second-largest sugar exporter, is introducing regulations to govern its sugar trading system for the 2017-18 crop, which commences in November, to bring the system in line with World Trade Organization rules. The new system is unlikely to be a game changer, as it is designed to secure sugar supply for domestic consumption, but it will create additional risks for Thai sugar millers, according to industry officials.
