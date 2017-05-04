New fossilised fish species discovered in Thailand

Researchers on Friday confirmed the discovery of a new fossilised fish species dating back 150 million years, found in Nakhon Ratchasima and named Khoratichthus gibbus. The discovery of Khoratichthys gibbus was announced at a news conference at the Northeastern Research Institute of Petrified Wood and Mineral Resources, Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.