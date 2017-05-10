NCA Signatories' Team Urges Govt to Allow for Dialogue

A team providing leadership in the peace talks for eight signatories of the nationwide ceasefire agreement has urged the government to let two of its members hold national level dialogue before the second round of the 21st Century Panglong peace conference. The Peace Process Steering Team , led by the Karen National Union chairman Saw Mutu Say Poe, met in Chiang Mai, Thailand, over the weekend to discuss the prevention of the Arakan Liberation Party and the Restoration Council of Shan State from conducting ethnic-based national-level political dialogues.

