Mum's grief over Thailand death of her daughter, 26

BACKPACKER Abigail Brown unintentionally killed herself trying to frighten her boyfriend after a 'silly row' on a night out with him while they were living together in Thailand, an inquest heard. Abigail, known as Abi to her family and friends, had been out with her partner James Brum in the city of Phuket when she left him to return to their apartment 'in a huff'.

