More cyber attacks hit police 191 hotline

Read more: Bangkok Post

A malware attack has been confirmed against computer systems of the Royal Thai Police 191 hotline in another 14 provinces, bringing the total to 16. The affected systems are in Loei, Roi Et, Udon Thani, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phetchabun, Chon Buri, Phrae, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Mukdahan and Prachuap Khiri Khan, said Pol Maj Gen Songpol Wattanachai, deputy spokesman of the RTP. On Sunday, Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, another deputy spokesman, admitted the 191 hotline in Si Sa Ket and Chachoengsao had been hit by a malicious software attack.

