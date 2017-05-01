More arrests in Mae Hong Son child prostitution scandal
Five more people - a man and four women - have been arrested over their alleged roles in the Mae Hong Son child prostitution scandal, a source at the Royal Thai Police's head office in Bangkok said on Tuesday. Mongkol Kiatpakdipong, Pattamaporn In-kaew, Kanokwan Rattanapakdi, Kwanhathai Reuk-Udom and Kalaya Wutthikhun were notified of the charges against them as per the arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court, the source added.
