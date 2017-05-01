More alleged procurers arrested in te...

More alleged procurers arrested in teen hookers case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Youth protection activists led by Ticha Na Nakorn, second left, submit their request to permanent secretary Charnchao Chaiyanukit at the Justice Ministry, asking that the Department of Special Investigation take over the Mae Hong Son teen prostitution case. Police have arrested five more suspected procurers in the Mae Hong Son teen prostitution case that allegedly involves high-ranking officials as customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC